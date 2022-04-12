Box truck explodes after crash on Minnesota highway, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota authorities released video showing a fiery crash that happened Monday after an out-of-control vehicle merging onto a highway and collided with an oncoming box truck.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 near Spring Lake Park, FOX9 Minneapolis reported, citing the Minnesota State Patrol. Spring Lake Park is located about 14 miles north of Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation shared video that shows the passenger car speeding onto the onramp and skidding across the grass directly into the right lane.

The vehicle is seen colliding with a box truck, which then loses control and crashes into the barrier along the right side of the highway. The truck bursts into flames shortly after the crash.

As the video continues, passengers can be seen exiting the burning truck as thick, black smoke engulfs the highway.

Those involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, troopers told the station.

The driver of the passenger car showed signs of impairment, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.