Boulder mass shooting victims: What we know

Tragedy struck the city of Boulder, Colo., Monday when a gunman killed 10 innocent people, including a 'heroic' police officer who arrived first on the scene when the shots starting flying at a grocery store.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old Arvada. Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack at the King Soopers grocery store. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65 and included a store manager and former photo director for various magazines.

Eric Talley

Talley, 51, was the first officer to respond to the chaos which would turn out to be a massacre. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold described the father of seven as a hero. He has been with the department since 2010.

Herold said she recently hosted Talley and his family during an award ceremony for Talley's son for saving his other son's life after he swallowed a quarter.

"Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting," a woman who identified herself via Twitter as his sister wrote. "My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar."

Homer Talley told a local news station that his son loved his children more than anything.

"He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator," Talley told Denver 7. "He didn't want to put his family through something like this and he believed in Jesus Christ."

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Talley's life was one of the most "outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut too short."

Rikki Olds

The 25-year-old was a manager at King Soopers and loved her job by all accounts. She had graduated from Centaurus High School in 2013 and was taking classes at Front Range Community College and was considering a career as a nurse, the Denver Post reported.

Olds worked at another King Soopers in Arvada before returning to the Boulder location at Table Mesa Drive. She worked as assistant deli manager before being promoted to manager and then front-end manager, said Kyle Welsh, retail director for the Local 7 of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which Olds was a member of until December 2018.

In a Facebook post, Olds' aunt, Lori Olds, mourned her niece.

"Why you why not me? You haven't even lived yet....," she wrote.

Brittany Tubbs, a roommate and former co-worker told the newspaper that Olds gave life to the grocery store chain.

"She was supposed to help me plan out my wedding," Tubbs said. "I just know that if I ever have a child and it is a girl, I’m naming her ‘Rikki’ — or a boy."

Lynn Murray

Lynn Murray, 62, was a former photo director and mother of two, The New York Times reported. She was at the grocery store on Monday fulfilling an Instacart order.

During her career, she worked as a photo director for several New York City-based magazines, including Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire and Glamour. The couple moved to Colorado after stints in Florida and New York.

"I just want her to be remembered as just this amazing, amazing comet spending 62 years flying across the sky, her husband, John MacKenzie told the Times.

Teri Leiker

Teri Leiker, 51, had worked at the grocery store for 30 years and was dating a co-worker, her friend Lexi Knutson told Reuters.

"She loved going to work and enjoyed everything about being there," Knutson said.

Leiker had gotten the job through a special needs work program, she said.

Denny Stong

Denny Stong, 20, was the youngest victim of Monday's shooting and an avid fan of model planes. He worked at King Soopers -- his Facebook photo shows him framed with the phrase "I can't stay home. I am a Grocery Store Worker" in reference to COVID-19 and essential workers.

Earlier this month, he asked his friends to donate to the National Foundation for Gun Rights for his birthday.

"I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me," he wrote. "I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me," he wrote.

His Facebook page is full of images of planes and bikes. On a GonFundme page set up by friend James Noland, Stong was described as a "kind soul with a funny sense of humor and unique interests."

"I feel angry on top of the sadness, some people make decisions that lead to their deaths, which allows me to process it more easily," the page reads. "He did nothing wrong and deserved this in no way at all. He made no choice that led to this. He simply showed up to work, and was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Kevin Mahoney

Kevin Mahoney's daughter remembered her father in a touching photo posted on Twitter. Erika Mahoney posted an image of her and her 61-year-old dad on her wedding day as they are locked in arms.

"My dad represents all things Love," she wrote. "I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer."

Mahoney, a news director for a California news radio station, also revealed she was pregnant.

"I am now pregnant," the post read. "I know he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter."

"I love you forever Dad. You are always with me," she ended with.

Suzanne Fountain

Suzanne Fountain was an actress who was a "bright light," a fellow actor said Tuesday.

Fountain, 59, acted in local shows and worked as the house manager of e-Town, a music venue in Boulder.

"Suzanne was a bright light to all she met, and we were proud to have her represent eTown in our community as she welcomed people into our space hundreds and hundreds of times," read a message posted to the venue's Facebook page.

Brian Miller, who worked with Fountain in a production, wrote she was an "incredible actress."

"One of yesterday's victims was Suzanne Fountain, an incredible actress that I got to know working on "Wit," the only show I did with Terry Dodd, and one of a few with Billie McBride at the Nomad Theatre in Boulder," wrote Brian Miller. "A tragic loss."

Another actor, Kevin Hart, called Fountain "colossal," "Strong, deep, smart, and kind."

Jody Waters

Jody Waters, 65, was described as a "beautiful soul with a warm and loving heart" by her colleagues at Embrazio, a leather goods brand.

"Jody was a beautiful soul with a warm and loving heart, a mother and grandmother, and she will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her," the company shared in a Facebook post. "We are so sad."

Friend Kyle Harriman wrote Waters was "A second mother to me!"

"Such a tragic event in Boulder yesterday that claimed many lives," he wrote. "One being the sweetest person I know. Thank you for being you!"

Neven Stanisic

The St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Lakewood, Colo., told Fox News that Stanisic was a parishioner there.

He and his family fled Bosnia two decades ago Rev. Radovan Petrovic, according to news reports.

"He was an amazing child," Petrovic's wife, Ivana Petrovic, told The Denver Post. "We’ve known the family ever since we became their spiritual father and mother here. He was a very good, shy, hardworking boy and one of those kiddos who listened to his parents the best."

Marko Djuric, the Serbian ambassador to the U.S, tweeted his condolences to all the Boulder shooting victims.

"I was deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Boulder, Colorado yesterday," he tweeted. "We offer our most profound condolences to all the citizens of the United States, and our heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, one of whom was Neven Stanisic of Serb origin."

Tralona Bartkowiak

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, owned a local shop called Umba Love, which sells creative wares. The business's website said it supports up to 100 local artists.

Matisse Molina, who worked at Umba last year, told the Daily Beast that Bartkowiak became like a sister to her.

"[She] took care of me, making sure I was doing okay beyond when I was working with her," she said.

Molina did not respond to messages from Fox News.