Boston Marathon survivor, amputee suffers critical injuries after being mowed down by car

A woman who lost part of her left leg in the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing is dealing with new adversity after she was critically injured when a car hit her at a crosswalk Saturday night.

Adrianne Haslet, 37, said in an Instagram post she was in the hospital Sunday after a car hit her as she tried to cross the street in Boston.

“Struck by a car on Commonwealth Avenue, while on a crosswalk,” Haslet said in the post. “Thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body. Yesterday. I’m completely broken. More surgery to come.”

Boston Police said they responded to a call for a pedestrian struck on Commonwealth Avenue on Saturday night around 7:15 p.m., FOX25 Boston reported. Police said the unidentified victim was being treated by firefighters on scene when officers arrived.

The motorist told police he was making a left turn when he struck the pedestrian crossing the street, the station reported. He said he couldn't see the pedestrian, who he described as wearing all black clothing in dark and rainy conditions.

The man was issued a Massachusetts uniform citation for failure to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, NBC 10 Boston reported.

Haslet, a professional ballroom dancer, was fitted with a high-tech prosthetic leg after suffering her injury in the finish-line explosion. Her left leg below the knee had to be amputated due to the terror attack.

She ran in the 2016 Boston Marathon after taking up running. She is now an advocate for amputees.