Bosnian Serb who allegedly hid service in notorious army brigade loses citizenship, leaves US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a man who served in a Bosnian Serb Army brigade containing units that allegedly engaged in war crimes has left the United States after a judge ordered that he be stripped of his naturalized citizenship.

According to court records in his case, Jadranko Gostic concealed his service in the Zvornik Brigade when asked during his immigration and naturalization process about his prior military service.

U.S. District Judge James Moody in Tampa, Fla., ordered that Gostic lose his citizenship on May 26. Gostic, who is a former resident of St. Petersburg, Fla., left the U.S. on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said criminal charges that Gostic unlawfully procured U.S. citizenship and made false statements will be dismissed.