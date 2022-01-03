Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Border Patrol agent targeted with gunfire from Mexico during apprehension, source says

Images show bullet holes in side of agent’s truck

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman , Bill Melugin | Fox News
close
Border agents seize more fentanyl than heroin in 2021 for first time Video

Border agents seize more fentanyl than heroin in 2021 for first time

Former DEA special agent in charge Derek Maltz discusses deadly fentanyl pills flooding the U.S.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas was shot at from Mexico on New Year's Day while apprehending a migrant who crossed into the country illegally, a law enforcement source tells Fox News. 

The incident happened near Roma – and the Border Patrol and FBI are now investigating. 

Images the source provided to Fox News showed several bullet holes in the side of the agent’s truck. 

Images provided to Fox News show bullet holes in the front of the truck, left, and on its side.

Images provided to Fox News show bullet holes in the front of the truck, left, and on its side. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Nobody was injured and the agent did not return fire, the source also said. 

The origin of the gunfire was across the Rio Grande River in Mexico, according to the source. 

Your Money