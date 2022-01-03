Border Patrol agent targeted with gunfire from Mexico during apprehension, source says

A U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas was shot at from Mexico on New Year's Day while apprehending a migrant who crossed into the country illegally, a law enforcement source tells Fox News.

The incident happened near Roma – and the Border Patrol and FBI are now investigating.

Images the source provided to Fox News showed several bullet holes in the side of the agent’s truck.

Nobody was injured and the agent did not return fire, the source also said.

The origin of the gunfire was across the Rio Grande River in Mexico, according to the source.