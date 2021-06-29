Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Border Patrol agent saves migrant child from near drowning, video shows

Rio Grande Valley a hot spot for crossings

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Texas Border Patrol agent saves migrant child from drowning Video

Texas Border Patrol agent saves migrant child from drowning

Fox News' Griff Jenkins reports from the Rio Grande Valley, widely seen as the epicenter of the migrant crisis.

Video has emerged of a Border Patrol agent saving a near-drowning migrant child in Texas. 

The child had been struggling to stay above water while crossing a pond in the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. 

Footage obtained by Fox News shows the agent in the water pulling the child to safety. 

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT TO VISIT BORDER WITH TRUMP 

Meanwhile, the Border Patrol detained five Mexican nationals Tuesday morning in La Joya, west of McAllen. 

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins told "America’s Newsroom" that he and a producer were filming in the area when a group of seven people emerged from the brush after crossing a river and ran toward him and his producer’s vehicle. 

Jenkins says five were caught – but agents are still searching for two. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

On Monday, within hours of arriving in the area, more than 200 migrants hailing from countries including Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Ecuador, were seen surrendering to the Border Patrol, Jenkins added. 

"There is a crisis right now at the southern border ... the numbers show it, as far as illegal crossings, as far as criminal activity, drugs, criminal apprehensions," Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News on Monday.

Your Money