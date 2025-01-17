Trump inauguration: Mom of jogger allegedly killed by migrant praises friendship with incoming president

The mother of a Maryland woman killed in a brutal running trail attack – allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant whose other suspected crimes took place on multiple continents and in multiple states – will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Monday after she says the tragedy led to an unlikely friendship with the returning commander-in-chief.

"It has been a surreal experience over the past year and a half. Losing my daughter in such a gruesome and unexpected way, the wait and fear of ‘if’ a suspect would ever be caught, the international attention Rachel's case has garnered, culminating in Congressional hearings and a friendship with President Trump," Patty Morin told Fox News Digital.

Her 37-year-old daughter, Rachel Morin, was reported missing in August 2023 after failing to return from her daily jog. Rachel, a mother of five herself, was later found with savage injuries, stuffed into a culvert near the trail.

It took an interstate law enforcement effort to identify and capture the suspect, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, a border "gotaway" accused in a spate of violent crimes targeting women.

He was wanted for another woman's murder in his native El Salvador and is accused of breaking into a California house and raping a woman and her nine-year-old daughter there.

"I would never had imagine life taking such a turn. And now a new Trump administration is on the horizon with hope renewed for safety and security for our families and nation…who could have thought that Rachel's story, her life, would help to change our country, bring us back to foundational truths and common sense. Looking forward with anticipation what the next four years will hold," Morin said.

She has been to the Capitol a number of times over the past year, testifying before Congress and pleading for a crackdown on migrant crime.

Earlier this month, some of those efforts paid off with the passage of the Laken Riley Act, named for another young woman whose suspected killer was an illegal immigrant. Like Rachel Morin, Georgia nursing student Riley was attacked by a stranger while jogging.

"By amending Federal law as stated in the Laken Riley Act, it provides stronger provisions for apprehending criminal illegal immigrants and provides injunctive relief for states and citizens who have suffered under the Biden-Harris open border disaster," Morin said. "I am very encouraged that Congress is finally taking measures to protect American families and to ensure safer communities."

"It was a slap in the face of the American citizens who lost loved ones when 159 Democrats chose to protect criminal illegal immigrants instead of the American citizens they were elected to protect. Shameful!" she added.