Border Brothers gang member with ‘extensive’ criminal, immigration history arrested in California mountains

According to a 2013 intelligence FBI brief, the Border Brothers have had ties to multiple Mexican drug cartels.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
White House downplays suspected terrorists at border Video

White House downplays suspected terrorists at border

National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd discusses the historic number of migrant encounters at the border as Title 42 is set to come to an end.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Border Brothers gang member early Saturday after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California.

Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested the individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, which is located in southcentral California. 

    The individual was arrested in the Jacumba Mountain Region which lies along the U.S.-Mexico border.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

    A landscape made up entirely of huge rock formations comprises the remote desert mountains bisected by the US-Mexico border. (David McNew/Getty Images)

    A landscape made up entirely of huge rock formations comprises the remote desert mountains bisected by the US-Mexico border. (David McNew/Getty Images)

The agents encountered the individual around 12:10 a.m. roughly four miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release

The agents arrested the individual and transferred him to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further medical evaluations and processing. 

BIDEN ELEVATING BORDER CRISIS TO ‘CATASTROPHE’ IF TITLE 42 ISN'T REPLACED: CHAD WOLF

A background check on the individual revealed he was a documented member of the "Border Brothers" street gang and had an "extensive criminal history," CBP said. That history included multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions as well as re-entry after deportation. 

CBP said an immigration judge had previously ordered the individual to be removed from the U.S. 

According to a 2013 intelligence FBI brief, the Border Brothers have had ties to multiple Mexican drug cartels. 

Fox News has reached out to CBP for further comment on the individual’s background but did not hear back before publication. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

