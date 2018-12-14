Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Border agents seize $1.7 million in meth, in second largest drug bust this week

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Buckets containing 94 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officials seized nearly $1.3 million worth of meth at the U.S.-Mexico Border in Texas on Thursday, marking the second time this week that agents thwarted a significant narcotics smuggling attempt.

Agents with Customs and Border Protection and the Office of Field Operations were alerted to a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado attempting to enter the U.S. through the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.

According to border officials, a canine search of the vehicle revealed that the 27-year-old female driver and her 28-year-old passenger were attempting to smuggle in 94 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, an estimated street value of $1,322,848.

“Our CBP officers’ hard work, perseverance, and utilization of canines and our non-intrusive imaging systems resulted in the interception of this significant load of methamphetamine,” Port Director Albert Flore of Laredo Port of Entry said in a statement.

Thursday’s bust comes just days after agents at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility seized a trailer with an estimated $7 million worth of narcotics.

“Our frontline CBP continues to maintain their vigilance and utilize their inspections skills and experience as pre-Christmas traffic starts to increase,” Flore also said.

The two women from Thursday’s incident were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations unit.

