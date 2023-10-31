Expand / Collapse search
Florida

'Booty Patrol' gets red light after causing chaos on Florida streets: deputies

Deputies are on high alert as they try to apprehend an elusive "Booty Patrol" that's causing a stir on the streets in a Florida city.

The driver of the "Booty Patrol" truck who has been impersonating law enforcement in Florida and causing chaos on the streets has been apprehended and issued a ticket, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the truck, which carries license plate H05F41, is equipped with red and blue lights and has the words "BOOTY PATROL" plastered on the side. 

"We made the post for awareness and for anyone to come forward who may have been pulled over by this individual. He was not arrested, but has been given a citation for using the police lights," said Nichole Celotto, Public Information Coordinator for the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

Celotto says no one has come forward about being pulled over by the driver and that the state attorney's office is now taking over the case.

Deputies are urging residents who have been pulled over by this "suspicious" vehicle or who have any information about these incidents to contact the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Division at 863-993-4700. 

"It's not just happening here in DeSoto County, but in several other counties across Florida as well," said DeSoto County Sheriff's Office officials. 