Bomb squad members swept the Charles River under Kendrick Street Bridge in Needham, Massachusetts, after a pair of explosives were pulled from the water in recent days, officials said.

The joint effort involving Needham police officers and firefighters, as well as the Massachusetts State Police marine unit, bomb squad, dive team and environmental police that took place on Monday came up empty-handed.

"We are happy to report that other than a few miscellaneous items, no other ordnances were located in the vicinity of the Kendrick Street Bridge," Needham police said on its Facebook page.

Investigators are working to determine how the ordnances ended up in the river.

The search came after Massachusetts State Police announced on social media that a military ordnance was pulled out of the river by a person who was magnet fishing on March 1. The object was approximately 12 inches long and four inches in diameter, police said. The military projectile found in a "severely deteriorated state" believed to be from World War I or World War II was safely disposed of.

Also last week, a magnet fisherman pulled a bazooka round from the river near Kendrick Street, Boston 25 News reported. The bazooka, believed to date back to World War II, was taken to a dog park for safe detonation.