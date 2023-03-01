Expand / Collapse search
Bodycam video shows Florida police officer trapping wild alligator with strap

Miami-Dade police officer says he was told he was ‘crazy’ for going after alligator in Kendall area

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Florida police officer's bodycam video shows him wrangling alligator Video

Florida police officer's bodycam video shows him wrangling alligator

Footage shows a Miami-Dade Police Department officer trapping an alligator in the Kendall area. (Credit: Miami-Dade PD/BODY CAMS+/TMX) 

A Miami-Dade police officer has been caught on video wrangling an alligator in southern Florida. 

The nuisance alligator was brought under control by officer Manuel Orol in the Kendall area on Feb. 21, according to TMX News. 

"My concern was that the gator needed to be contained so that it wouldn’t leave the area and possibly harm a child or someone walking their dog," Orol told WSVN after Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrived to take the reptile away. "They were saying, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you did that,’ you know, ‘Good job,’ ‘You’re crazy.'" 

Bodycam footage shows Miami-Dade officer Manuel Orol placing a strap around an alligator.

Bodycam footage shows Miami-Dade officer Manuel Orol placing a strap around an alligator. (Miami-Dade PD/BODY CAMS+/TMX)

Bodycam footage shows Orol attempting multiple times to lasso the alligator with a strap. 

The alligator was seen trying to escape after being wrangled by the Miami-Dade officer.

The alligator was seen trying to escape after being wrangled by the Miami-Dade officer. (Miami-Dade PD/BODY CAMS+/TMX)

He eventually manages to guide the strap around the animal’s neck, before it tries to escape. 

The officer eventually managed to tie the strap to a Miami-Dade police cruiser, saying in the video that the alligator now isn't going anywhere.

The officer eventually managed to tie the strap to a Miami-Dade police cruiser, saying in the video that the alligator now isn't going anywhere. (Miami-Dade PD/BODY CAMS+/TMX)

"I hope somebody got this on video," Orol is heard saying as he tied the strap to a police cruiser. "Alright, he ain’t going nowhere." 

Wildlife officials estimated the gator to be around six to seven feet long and a local trapper took it away from the neighborhood, WSVN reports. 

