Bodybuilder accused of shooting parents in $3.2M New York home on Christmas morning: report

Authorities in New Jersey released the mugshot of the personal trainer police say shot both his parents on Christmas morning inside their $3.2 million Long Island home, according to reports.

Dino Tomasetti, 29, is accused of shooting his father, 65, and mother, 64, the New York Post reported. The father was hit in the back and his mother in the head, the paper reported. The Daily Voice reported that his father is in worse condition than the mother.

The Post reported that Tomasetti, who resides in Brooklyn, was arrested in Mahwah, N.J., after allegedly fleeing the home in Hewlett Harbor in a Cadillac Escalade that may have been a gift from his parents.

NY GOV. HOCHUL SHORTENS QUARANTINE PERIOD FOR ‘CRITICAL WORKFORCE’: ‘WE NEED YOU AGAIN’

Cody Olsen, a former teammate of Tomassetti’s from Hofstra University’s baseball team, told the paper that—from what he knew—the suspect was a "harmless giant."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Daily Voice reported that Tomasetti has not been charged in the attempted murder of the couple. The report said the family’s construction company has been credited with helping to shape New York City’s skyline.