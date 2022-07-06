Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Body pulled from Los Angeles-area lake near SoFi Stadium, home of NFL’s Rams and Chargers

The man-made lake is next to the NFL's SoFi Stadium venue, which hosted Super Bowl LVI when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The body of a man was reportedly pulled from a lake Wednesday next to SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it received a call around 6 a.m. about a man who went into the man-made lake in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood and never came out, Fox Los Angeles reported. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told Fox News a dive team was assisting the Inglewood Police Department in recovering the body. Fox News has reached out to authorities in Inglewood. 

Security footage showed a man jumping into the lake. The body was recovered just after 11 a.m. local time. 

  • Los Angeles authorities at SoFi Stadium
    Image 1 of 2

    Los Angeles County authorities were at SoFi Stadium searching for a body in a lake Wednesday. (Fox Los Angeles)

  • SoFi Stadium body found
    Image 2 of 2

    Los Angeles County Sheriff's divers search a lake near SoFi Stadium for a body.  (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

The victim has not been identified. 

The lake is part of SoFi Stadium, one of the league's newest venues. 

SoFi Stadium last hosted Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in February. The Rams won 23-20.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.