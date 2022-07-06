Body pulled from Los Angeles-area lake near SoFi Stadium, home of NFL’s Rams and Chargers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The body of a man was reportedly pulled from a lake Wednesday next to SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it received a call around 6 a.m. about a man who went into the man-made lake in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood and never came out, Fox Los Angeles reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told Fox News a dive team was assisting the Inglewood Police Department in recovering the body. Fox News has reached out to authorities in Inglewood.

Security footage showed a man jumping into the lake. The body was recovered just after 11 a.m. local time.

The victim has not been identified.

The lake is part of SoFi Stadium, one of the league's newest venues.

SoFi Stadium last hosted Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in February. The Rams won 23-20.