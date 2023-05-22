Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Body of a missing Florida man found in a creek in Alabama

Authorities believe the FL man was involved in a car crash in AL on May 10

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The body of a Florida man who was last seen in Mississippi and reported missing has been found in Alabama.

The Conecuh County Coroner's Office said Francisco Oxiries Carballo Morales, 50, of Dade County, Florida, was found in a creek Thursday, WDAM-TV reported.

Authorities believe Morales was involved in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 84 on May 10. The vehicle wasn't found until May 17. But after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency traced Morales' phone, crews found him in the creek near the crash site.

TEXAS WOMAN SAYS SHE'S CHICAGO MISSING CHILD FROM OVER TWENTY YEARS AGO: REPORTS

Fox News AL graphic

The body of a missing 50-year-old Florida man has been found near the site of a car crash in Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morales' body will be taken to the Department of Forensics in Mobile for an autopsy to help determine a cause of death, the coroner's office said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported Morales missing on May 16 after his family discovered his last transaction was made at a Shell gas station in Laurel, Mississippi, around 10:30 p.m. on May 9.

An investigation into his death is ongoing, authorities said.