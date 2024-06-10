Body of missing 15-year-old JROTC cadet found in North Carolina lake

An investigation is underway in North Carolina after the body of a missing 15-year-old Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadet was recovered from a lake on Sunday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 9, deputies responded to Camp Bud Schiele regarding a missing JROTC member.

A group of JROTC cadets were at the lake participating in a swimming exercise when a 15-year-old male cadet went into the water and was not seen again, deputies said.

Dive team members were able to locate and retrieve the body from Lake Lure.

Officials said the teen was there as part of a camp being held by the United States Army ROTC.

Officials said no foul play is suspected, and the incident appears to be a tragic accident.