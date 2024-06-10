Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Body of missing 15-year-old JROTC cadet found in North Carolina lake

Dive team members located and retrieved the body of the missing 15-year-old male in Lake Lure

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
An investigation is underway in North Carolina after the body of a missing 15-year-old Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadet was recovered from a lake on Sunday. 

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 9, deputies responded to Camp Bud Schiele regarding a missing JROTC member.

A group of JROTC cadets were at the lake participating in a swimming exercise when a 15-year-old male cadet went into the water and was not seen again, deputies said.

Dive team members were able to locate and retrieve the body from Lake Lure.

Camp Bud Schiele sign

Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to Camp Bud Schiele on Boy Scout Road in search of the missing 15-year-old. (Camp Bud Schiele via Facebook)

Officials said the teen was there as part of a camp being held by the United States Army ROTC.

Camp Bud Schiele in North Carolina

An investigation is underway after the body of a missing JROTC cadet was found in a lake at Camp Bud Schiele in North Carolina. (Camp Bud Schiele via Facebook)

View from lake dock at Camp Bud Schiele

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning incident at Camp Bud Schiele.  (Camp Bud Schiele via Facebook)

Officials said no foul play is suspected, and the incident appears to be a tragic accident.