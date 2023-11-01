Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Body found stuffed in suitcase floating in California lake: ‘Gruesome’

Volunteers cleaning Lake Merritt in Oakland found suitcase with human body inside

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Human remains were discovered crammed inside a suitcase that was floating in a lake in Northern California on Tuesday.

Volunteers cleaning Lake Merritt spotted the suitcase adrift around 11 a.m. near the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue and found the body of what appeared to be a man in his 30s "kind of like in a fetal position," Kevin Shomo, one of the volunteers with Lake Merritt Institute, told FOX2 KTVU.

"We grabbed one end [of the suitcase] and we realized it was too heavy. So, we pulled it close enough to us and we said, 'Oh wow, this thing is heavy,' so we unzipped it and that's what we found," Shomo said.

It was unclear how long the body had been in the suitcase or water. Police were investigating where the suitcase first entered the water.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF WOMAN BURNED ALIVE ON ROADSIDE IN RITZY SUBURB

suitcase floating in Lake Merritt

Volunteers cleaning Lake Merritt in Oakland, California, discovered the suitcase on Tuesday. (FOX2 KTVU)

"Part of the investigation is trying to determine where the body could have floated from," Oakland police Capt. Alan Yu told the station. "It could be any part of the lake, and we're looking at all those possible outcomes."

authorities fishing out suitcase

After finding a body inside, the volunteers called police. (FOX2 KTVU)

Police said the body appeared to have several visible injuries, without elaborating, East Bay Times reported.

CALIFORNIA HELLS ANGELS HAVE TORTURED, KILLED AND CREMATED EX-MEMBERS, FEDERAL RACKETEERING CASE REVEALS

Witnesses and residents say the gruesome Halloween discovery near the popular wildlife refuge and jogging location was shocking.

police investigating scene on Lake Merritt

It was unclear how long the body was inside the suitcase or in the water. (FOX2 KTVU)

"Oakland definitely has its crime, but to see something this gruesome is quite shocking," resident Shana O’Shae, 45, told the newspaper. "It’s insanity."

police car parked next to Lake Merritt

Police are investigating where the suitcase may have first entered the water. (FOX2 KTVU)

 CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the body or surveillance video showing suspicious activity regarding the incident to contact the department.