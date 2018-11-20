Body found in marina identified as missing San Francisco 49ers fan

The body of a man found in a San Jose, Calif., marina over the weekend has been identified as a missing San Francisco 49ers fan who was last seen at the team's Nov. 12 home game against the New York Giants.

The Santa Clara County coroner's office said in a statement that 32-year-old Ian Powers accidentally drowned in water near the Alviso Marina. A group of duck hunters had found Power's body at low tide Saturday afternoon, about a mile from the marina's boat ramp.

Powers, of Spokane, Wash., had attended the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara with his girlfriend Chelsea Robbins and her two children. Investigators say Powers told his girlfriend that he was going to the restroom and left their seats near the end of the game. He did not return.

Robbins said she spoke to Powers on a video call as they tried to determine where to meet as the game ended, but the call was disconnected when Powers' phone died.

On Thursday, Santa Clara police released surveillance video showing Powers walking across a pedestrian footbridge that led toward the stadium's parking lot. Authorities located his car where he had left it in the lot and found no signs of foul play.

"It’s apparent from the video he’s able to walk somewhat normally," Santa Clara police captain Wahid Kazem told KTVU at the time "He’s not staggering. Or falling. Or needing to lean on things."

