Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Body in Arizona found ‘smoldering’ on bonfire pile in remote desert, deputies say

Maricopa County deputies found burnt body within Tonto National Forest

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man’s "smoldering" body was found on the burnt-out remnants of a bonfire pile in a remote desert area within Arizona’s Tonto National Forest on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responded just before 7 a.m. to an area near Bulldog Canyon and discovered the burnt remains, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The body belonged to a male who has yet to be identified, the sheriff’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital. The sheriff's office said the body "was found smoldering/burnt in the pile," and that they are investigating it as a homicide.

Neighbors, who live in a nearby community of about two dozen custom homes near Apache Junction, told FOX10 Phoenix that the area where the body was found is being frequented by homeless people and drug users, saying that they’ve found heaps of trash and needles there.

HUMAN REMAINS, BAGGED, DUMPED IN RURAL NEVADA IDENTIFIED 45 YEARS LATER

remote desert area with remains of bonfire

The body was found on a bonfire pile in a remote desert area within the Tonto National Forest, according to deputies. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

"Just knowing that they found a body in a fire pit, I just think it’s really scary and really sad, and it’s hard to feel safe," resident Amber Kunau said. "That’s entering new territory for out here, we’ve seen a lot of stuff."

bonfire pile in desert

Deputies in Maricopa County, Arizona, received a call about a body in the remains of a bonfire on Monday. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

Another neighbor described seeing RVs – which she believes may belong to drug dealers – in the area, and said a fire had started from a meth lab that had been set up in the desert behind their properties two years ago.

desert road near where body was found

Residents who live in a nearby community fear for their safety, saying the desert area behind their property has been overrun with homeless people, drug users and suspected drug dealers. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

TEXAS TEEN KILLED PARENTS, SIBLINGS BECAUSE HE WAS AFRAID THEY ‘WERE GOING TO EAT HIM’: COURT DOCS

"We're scared for our own safety out here. Somebody needs to do something about it," resident Sharon Allison-Rown told the local station.

Few other details have been released about the deceased man, including his cause of death.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.