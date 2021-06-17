Bodies of two migrants found in 24 hour period near southern border

The bodies of two dead migrants were discovered within a 24-hour period in New Mexico near the southern border, authorities said Thursday.

Border Patrol agents found the body of a 35-year-old Mexican woman in the western foothills of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, N.M., late Wednesday, according to the Border Report. A cause of death has not been determined.

The death is being investigated by Sunland Park police.

The discovery came soon after firefighters rescued a migrant woman near the U.S.-Mexico border who then became stranded and injured on Mount Cristo Rey.

On Thursday, Border agents also found a deceased migrant in a remote desert area near an elementary school, KVIA-TV reported.

Sunland Park fire officials said they have been involved in several rescue and body recovery efforts involving people illegally crossing the border. Two Ecuadorian women were rescued last week after they were overcome by the unforgiving heat in the desert, according to the news station.

As the heat intensifies, so does the danger migrants face on their journey into the United States. Some people are found crammed into trucks or homes with temperatures that well exceed 100 degrees. Fire crews have also responded to numerous calls of migrants falling while trying to scale the border fence.

On June 11, a 24-year-old man perished trying to scale the border fence. Later that day, another man in his 20s succumbed to the intense heat in the Sunland Park area.