Bob Lee murder: San Francisco police searched luxury building where suspect's sister owns condo: report

As part of the investigation that led to the arrest of 38-year-old IT entrepreneur Nima Momeni in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, San Francisco police served three search warrants, according to Chief Bill Scott.

One came at a luxury downtown high-rise where Momeni's sister and her plastic surgeon husband own a condo, according to local reporting.

One was served at Momeni's home in Emeryville, across the Bay Bridge, Scott said Thursday, and one more was served elsewhere in San Francisco.

Records show the sister and her husband purchased a $2.7 million condo in the Millennium building in 2016.

Police served one of the warrants there Thursday, the San Francisco Standard reported, not far from Lee's hotel and where police found him with stab wounds in Rincon Hill on April 4.

Attempts to reach the couple were unsuccessful.

City police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Chief Scott said Thursday that authorities were limited in what they could release publicly, given the active investigation.

Momeni was arrested in Emeryville, where he lived and had an office for his outsourcing firm, Expand-IT, according to police.

A former employee tells Fox News Digital that Momeni was "the cool guy at times" but could also be "wild and erratic."

Jake Shields, the professional mixed martial artist and a friend of Lee's who has raised concerns about public safety in the city, told Fox News Digital that he recognized Momeni and his sister from the same social scene but didn't know much about them.

Police arrested Momeni early Thursday on charges of first-degree murder with the special allegation that he used a knife in the crime.

He was due back in court Friday.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she would ask the court that he be held without bail.

Lee, who had lived in San Francisco for about two decades before relocating to Miami, will be laid to rest in his hometown of St. Louis, Fox News Digital has learned.