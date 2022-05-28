Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Boat bursts into flames at Illinois marina, multiple reported injured

A boat at Spring Brook Marina in Seneca, Illinois burst into flames on Saturday injuring multiple people

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A boat at an Illinois marina burst into flames on Saturday injuring multiple people.

"Multiple injuries are reported on scene with at least one person transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries," the Illinois State Police said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The investigation is still in its infancy and more information will be provided as it becomes available."

The incident occurred at Spring Brook Marina in Seneca, Illinois at approximately 4:26 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Video posted on social media showed a boat fully engulfed in flames.

Spring Brook Marina

Spring Brook Marina (Google Earth)

Other social media posts appear to show the boat had sunk.

Spring Brook Marina

Spring Brook Marina (Google Maps)

It is unclear what started the fire but social media posts citing police scanners have suggested the boat was fueling at the time of the explosion.  

The Chicago skyline, photographed from outside the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois, on March 1, 2020.  

The Chicago skyline, photographed from outside the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois, on March 1, 2020.   (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Seneca is located roughly an hour away from Chicago

