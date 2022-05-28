Boat bursts into flames at Illinois marina, multiple reported injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A boat at an Illinois marina burst into flames on Saturday injuring multiple people.

"Multiple injuries are reported on scene with at least one person transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries," the Illinois State Police said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The investigation is still in its infancy and more information will be provided as it becomes available."

The incident occurred at Spring Brook Marina in Seneca, Illinois at approximately 4:26 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Video posted on social media showed a boat fully engulfed in flames.

Other social media posts appear to show the boat had sunk.

It is unclear what started the fire but social media posts citing police scanners have suggested the boat was fueling at the time of the explosion.

Seneca is located roughly an hour away from Chicago.