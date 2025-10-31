Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Blue state ICE agents dodge bullets, speeding cars as left ramps up tracking campaigns

Two recent shootings in Southern California highlight escalating violence against federal immigration agents

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Police group says cops are 'tired' of seeing billions spent on illegal immigrants over law enforcement Video

Police group says cops are 'tired' of seeing billions spent on illegal immigrants over law enforcement

National Police Association Spokeswoman Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith told Fox News Digital officers are "tired" of seeing politicians spend large amounts of money on illegal immigrants over issues that law enforcement is facing.

Two shootings involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers took place over the past 10 days in Southern California as individuals on the left continue to track its agents.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that an individual pulled their car in front of ICE officers on Thursday in Ontario, California. After ICE officers ordered the driver to leave the area, the individual attempted to run them over "by reversing directly at them without stopping," the DHS official said.

One ICE officer feared "for his life" and fired shots at the car, which McLaughlin said fled the area.

McLaughlin said the incident is "another example of the threats our ICE officers are facing day-in and day-out."

DHS WARNS OF ‘UNPRECEDENTED VIOLENCE’ AS DEATH THREATS AGAINST ICE OFFICERS SOAR 8,000%

Law enforcement responds to an incident involving ICE officers

Law enforcement responds following an incident involving ICE in Southern California. (KTTV)

"ICE officers now face a 1,000% increase in assaults against them including cars being used as weapons and death threats against our agents are up 8,000%," she said. "This violence must end. Let me be clear: Anyone who assaults, impedes, obstructs, or threatens the lives of federal officers will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

In a separate incident on Oct. 21, DHS said TikTok influencer Carlito Ricardo Parias, an illegal immigrant, tried to ram his car into a law enforcement vehicle in Los Angeles.

ICE officers fired shots at Parias, hitting him in the elbow, McLaughlin said. One U.S. Marshals officer was also shot in the hand by a ricochet bullet.

5 TIMES DEMOCRATS BLASTED ICE WITH HARSH RHETORIC

FBI agents take pictures of car.

The shooting incident involving ICE officers happened on Thursday. (KTTV)

Both individuals are in stable condition, and the DHS official said charges are being pursued against Parias for allegedly assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal law enforcement.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Parias has been tracking ICE agents for months before his eventual arrest, and was known by some people as "Tiktokquero," "El Señor Richard and "Richard."

Security video of ICE incident

In an incident on October 21, an illegal immigrant was accused of ramming his car into law enforcement's vehicle. (X/@USAttyEssayli)

Attorney General Pam Bondi called out Democrats in Los Angeles, including Mayor Karen Bass, after they released plans to track ICE agents.

"Shutdown Democrats are already refusing to pay our law enforcement agents. Now, @RepRobertGarcia and @SenBlumenthal are trying to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs," Bondi wrote. "@TheJusticeDept has ZERO tolerance for violence against law enforcement — we will prosecute any person who physically assaults our agents."

Fox News Digital reached out to Bass, Rep. Garcia, D-CA, and Sen. Blumenthal, D-Conn., for comment.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
