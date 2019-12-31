Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE
Published

Black bear removed from University of Tennessee's baseball stadium

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 200-pound female black bear got stuck inside the University of Tennessee's baseball stadium Sunday, prompting wildlife officials to respond and help her back to her territory.

The bear was found wandering around the Knoxville campus' Lindsey Nelson Stadium, officials said. A campus police officer notified the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency about the bear around 4 a.m., saying the animal had become stuck inside the venue.

This provided by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shows TWRA officer Jeff Roberson with a bear caught after it was wandering around the University of Tennessee's baseball stadium in Knoxville. The 200-pound black bear showed up as a walk-on but ended up being sent back to its home territory. (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency via AP)

Sgt. Roy Smith and Wildlife Officer Jeff Roberson responded to the scene, tranquilized the bear and removed her.

She was released into the Foothills Wildlife Management Area in Blount County later that morning.

A video posted to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's Facebook page shows the bear wandering into the woods.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 