Bishop Evans, Texas soldier who died saving migrants, to be laid to rest

A funeral service will be held Saturday for Bishop Evans, the Texas National Guard member who was found dead after trying to rescue two migrants from drowning.

Evans, 22, went missing near Eagle Pass, Texas, after trying to save migrants drowning as they crossed the river into the United States from Mexico. Both migrants survived, but Evans' body was found several days. Evans was not properly equipped for a water rescue at the time, according to a report.

In a previous statement to Fox News, the Texas Military Department said Texas Rangers have determined from initial reports that the two migrants Evans tried to rescue "were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking."

Evans' death has brought an outpouring of grief and salutes to his courage from Texas and national officials.

The story has also underscored the humanitarian crisis at the border and the conflation of drug and national security issues at play there.

