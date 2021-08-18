Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Bikini-clad California woman 'covered in scratches' admits to starting fire near Tahoe, authorities say

Suspect was later booked in the El Dorado County Jail

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California woman was arrested last week on multiple charges after admitting to starting a wildland fire near South Lake Tahoe, authorities said. 

LARGEST WILDFIRE MOVES NEAR CALIFORNIA CITY, FUELED BY WINDS

In a Facebook post, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office wrote that fire personnel had directed deputies to 43-year-old Viola Liu on Wednesday. 

"On Wednesday morning deputies responded to the area of the Aspen Creek Tract near Echo Summit for a report of a wildland fire. Deputies arrived and contacted fire personnel who directed them to a likely arson suspect on scene," officials wrote. 

"Deputies contacted the adult female potential suspect, who was dressed in only a bikini top and bottom and was covered in scratches and soot," they said. "The female later admitted to starting the fire, which was corroborated by other evidence in the investigation."

Liu, from Fremont, was later booked in the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of arson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. 

CALIFORNIA FAMILY OF 3 AND THEIR DOG FOUND DEAD IN REMOTE HIKING AREA IN STATE

"This is a great example of first responders working together and sharing information to help protect our community," the office said.

A photo from the sheriff's office showed charred ground and trees, though it was not immediately clear if the fire remained active and how large it was.

A request for comment was not immediately returned by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. 

California's Dixie Fire now third largest in state history Video

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 11 active fires burning in California.

The Dixie Fire – the state's single largest wildfire – has scorched 578,897 acres since it began in July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thus far, more than 2.2 million acres have burned in 104 large fires and complexes across 12 states.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

Your Money