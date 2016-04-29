Biggest gets bigger: Army's biggest training post expanding

The Army's biggest basic training post is getting bigger by adding another battalion that will be training an additional 2,000 recruits by 2018.

Commanders at the South Carolina post tell The State newspaper (http://bit.ly/1YWbHnS ) Fort Jackson is adding the battalion in October of 2017. That will mean an additional 500 recruits trained during each 10-week basic training cycle.

Fort director of operations Lt. Col. James Allen says about 44,000 recruits are now trained at the post in Columbia and that number will increase to 46,000 by 2018.

The expansion also will mean 210 new permanent jobs for drill sergeants and support personnel.

Fort Jackson now trains 54 percent of all Army recruits and 61 percent of all female recruits.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com