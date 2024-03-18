Biden's inner circle defends top aide despite claims, electric cars closer to reality and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TURMOIL AND TOXICITY – Biden inner circle rallies around Jill Biden’s ‘work husband’ plagued by disturbing claims. Continue reading …

POWER PLAY – Biden to ink move meant to try to force Americans to drive electric cars this week. Continue reading …

‘NOT A BANANA REPUBLIC’ – Netanyahu condemns Dems for misplaced priorities, citing parallels to 9/11 critique. Continue reading …

‘SOMETHING WENT AMISS’ – Former pilot discusses Boeing's 'self-inflicted wounds' – says problems not all their fault. Continue reading …

‘DARKER PLACE’ – Movie star opens up about ‘craving’ relationship with God. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘KNOCK IT OFF’ – Speaker Johnson tells Republicans campaigning against each other in primaries to ‘cool it,' report says. Continue reading …

‘NEEDS TO BE SOME GUARDRAILS’ – AI Task Force chair eyes public, private hearings as lawmakers mull regulation. Continue reading …

‘LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHING’ – Biden campaign slams Trump over ‘political violence’ for warning of ‘bloodbath’ when discussing auto industry. Continue reading …

OUTLOOK UNCERTAIN – GOP hope for Mayorkas impeachment trial dims as Senate Dems look for quick dismissal. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

BIG SHIFT? – Rural Republicans have typically opposed school choice, but that may be changing. Continue reading …

BIG TECH INFLUENCE – New study finds Google ‘interfered’ with elections 41 times over the last 16 years. Continue reading …

‘GO WITH YOUR HEART’ – Trump promotes abortion compromise as Democrats push issue in 2024 race. Continue reading …

‘HEINOUS’ – DHS responds after migrant flown into US through Biden program allegedly rapes teen. Continue reading …









OPINION

KAROL MARKOWICZ – Will Israel's closest ally let them defend themselves or cut them off? Continue reading …

PRISHA MOSLEY – 'I feel like I killed a child, and it was me.' I was victimized by gender transition. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘SENDING A STRONG MESSAGE’ – Army eyes 'massive' budget increase to tackle troops' horrid living conditions, report says. Continue reading …

‘MEA CULPA’ – Author claims Kate Middleton is ‘more eager to please’ than Princess Diana. Continue reading …

STRENGTH FOR THE STRONGEST – Navy SEAL coaching program offers ‘full reset.’ Continue reading …

WHAT IN THE WORLD? – 1,800-year-old artifact unearthed during routine construction 'a complete mystery.' Continue reading …

NOT A CARE IN THE WORLD – Watch as a four-legged friend catches a morning ride on a paddleboard in Port Orange, Florida. See video …







WATCH

MARK LEVIN TO ISRAEL – 'The vast majority of America supports you.' See video …

TAL HEINRICH – We're not going to leave four Hamas operational battalions in Rafah. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

