While England has just made the informed decision to stop the devastating practice of allowing children to take puberty blockers, radical gender ideology continues to spread like wildfire across the United States. Under the guise of "compassion," some states have taken this practice to the next level.

One year ago, from Saturday, March 16, New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham signed one of the country’s most extreme so-called "gender affirming care" bills into law, the "Reproductive and Gender Affirming Health Care Act". The anniversary comes just days after leaked files from the world’s authority on gender medicine exposed a medical scandal that leaves me with permanent scars.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) creates standards of care on gender medicine for the American Academy of Pediatrics, Endocrine Society and more.

Its guidance determines how countless doctors and clinicians treat their patients. Apparently, it’s also a factory of corrupt, unregulated and irreversible experiments on children.

Written and video discussions reveal WPATH members admitting that children cannot provide informed consent. They confirm that children with developmental delays and mental illnesses are being fast-tracked into gender transitions, suffering permanent damage — and sometimes death — as a result.

WPATH members have the audacity to openly admit that many families don’t fully understand the effects of surgeries, hormones and puberty blockers when they agree to the transition, and that doctors don’t bother to hit the brakes and educate them. I can confirm this. After all, I’m one of their victims.

I was born female and grew up in North Carolina. I discovered the transgender community online as a teenager and was persuaded to socially transition. I was only 17 when doctors started injecting me with testosterone.

In retrospect, I was the perfect victim. I was young, impressionable, isolated and suffering from severe mental health issues, including anorexia, self-harm and attempts to end my life. Doctors told me transitioning was the cure for my emotional pain.

My parents were against it, but were pressured to transition their daughter, or else "he" would commit suicide. They were emotionally manipulated, and not educated on the health risks.

Surgery was discussed at my first consultation. I got a letter of recommendation from a "transgender specialist" who told me I was a boy and changing my body would cure my mental woes.

Both my breasts were removed the next year. Throughout every step of my "treatment," I never stopped feeling suicidal. I didn’t need a double mastectomy and testosterone shots — I needed therapy.

None of my suicidal tendencies went away until I addressed the real sources of my suffering: I had been diagnosed with anorexia, Borderline Personality Disorder, and had survived a sexual assault.

Having found help and matured into adulthood, I identify as a woman, but the damage is done. Testosterone has left my back, neck and shoulders on fire most days. My joints ache. My genitals are atrophied and painful. I will live a whole life never knowing how it feels to breastfeed a child.

My liver is enlarged. It’s likely that I’m at increased risk for a heart attack and stroke. My voice is permanently changed. WPATH created a medical culture that tries to convince the most vulnerable among us that mutilation can be health care, and I fell for it.

I feel like I killed a child, and it was me.

This can happen to your children too. Doctors working in New Mexico can be fined thousands of dollars for standing in the way of so-called "gender-affirming care," even if it contradicts their professional opinions.

New Mexico is one of the most radical bills of this nature in the country, but it’s far from the only one. After the WPATH scandal, no state can claim in good conscience that pediatric gender transitions are "settled science."

I know from personal experience that a lot can change in a year. Thanks to a whistleblower at WPATH, the myth of gender medicine is busted. We can finally see the lack of science behind gender ideology. These files prove the medical community got it very wrong.

I share my story because families need to understand what New Mexico’s "Reproductive and Gender Affirming Health Care Act" really means. It’s not a law to protect children — it’s permission to experiment on them.

Maybe Gov. Grisham didn’t know a year ago, but she knows now.