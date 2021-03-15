Biden border policies enrich drug cartels charging $6G to smuggle migrants into US: Arizona sheriff

President Biden's policies are not only inviting more illegal immigration into the U.S., but also enriching drug cartels based in Mexico who profit from smuggling migrants across the border, Chochise County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Dannels told "America Reports" Monday.

Dannels, a member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council and the border security chairman of the National Sheriffs' Association, claimed that migrants are paying cartels up to $6,000 to help smuggle them across the border.

"They're paying $6,000 to come into our country, [they're] taken to communities throughout the U.S. and then exploited by the cartels with drugs, gangs and sex trafficking," he told co-host John Roberts.

"This is what the mainstream media's not putting out there right now," Dannels added. "The cartels are smiling thanks to this administration, and the revision on these orders from [the] previous president, Trump."

The sheriff said that before Biden took office in January, "we had a manageable calm on our Southwest border. We had a good handle on it. It’s difficult, though. Our challenges are great ... Now they’re greater."

Over the last several months, border patrol officers have seen a troubling surge in the smuggling of cocaine and heroin. However, according to Dannels, the emboldened drug cartels profiting off Biden's policies is not the only concern facing American communities.

"I just saw a press conference with President Biden," the sheriff said. "It’s hard for me to accept that Dr. [Anthony] Fauci [is] talking about we need to make sure we have been wearing masks and social distance ... but what seems to be neglected in all these conversations about the success by this administration with COVID is the Southwest border.

"We are not testing on the Southwest border ... that means these folks are being released into communities untested. It is totally disrespectful to all of our communities."