Biden admin still hasn't released travel guidelines for vaccinated people

The Biden administration has yet to release travel guidelines for people who have received their COVID vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new health guidelines Monday for vaccinated people but made no mention of travel.

The new guidelines, which were supposed to be released last week, had originally included guidelines on travel, but senior health officials decided to postpone their release, according to Politico.

A senior administration official told the outlet that an official in the Department of Health and Human Services said it looked "increasingly like CDC, (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid) guidance will not happen on the timeline we identified."

The unchanged recommendations on traveling discourage unnecessary travel and calls for getting tested within a few days of the trip. That could seem confusing to vaccinated people hoping to visit family across the country or abroad.

Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska College of Public Health, said the CDC ought to "relax travel for those vaccinated" and publish electronic standards for documents that show whether a person is fully vaccinated.

Officials say the guidance is designed to address growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the pandemic.

"With more and more people vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn a corner," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

CALIFORNIA FOURTH GRADER CRIES TEARS OF JOY AT NEWS SHE’S RETURNING TO THE CLASSROOM

During a press briefing Monday, she called the guidance a "first step" toward restoring normalcy in how people come together. She said more activities would be OK'd for vaccinated individuals once caseloads and deaths decline, more Americans are vaccinated, and as more science emerges on the ability of those who have been vaccinated to get and spread the virus.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the CDC seeking comment on the release of travel guidelines for vaccinated people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.