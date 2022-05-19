Beverly Hills police officer tackles alleged thief being pursued on Rodeo Drive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Beverly Hills police officer tackled an alleged thief who was attempting to run from authorities Wednesday afternoon, a video posted on social media showed.

In the video, a motorcycle cop driving down the city’s luxurious Rodeo Drive jumps off of his bike and runs after the suspected criminal who attempts to evade him while carrying a large pink bag.

Within seconds, though, the officer catches up to him, grabbing him by the shoulders and pulling him to the ground.

A second cop pulls up to assist the officer in the arrest.

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse tweeted the video from @streetpeopleofbeverlyhills, writing "Thank you Beverly Hills Police Dept."

VIDEO FROM ATLANTA POLICE SHOWS MOLOTOV COCKTAILS THROWN NEAR OFFICERS

JACQUELINE AVANT'S KILLER SENTENCED TO THREE LIFE TERMS FOR SLAYING IN BEVERLY HILLS HOME

Police didn’t specify what the accused thief allegedly stole but said they are investigating the incident.

LOUISIANA MOTHER CRASHES DURING POLICE CHASE, KILLING 5-WEEK-OLD BABY, AFTER STEALING FROM WALMART: REPORTS

"Thief stopped in his tracks by @bhpd_90210," @Streetpeopleofbeverlyhills posted to Instagram Wednesday, adding a hashtag related to the attempted recall of LA District Attorney George Gascon, who has been accused of being too lenient with sentences for criminals.

California has seen a spike in smash and grab crimes in the last year.

"I think this is a confluence of about 10 years of laws and policymaking starting with Prop 47 , then AB 109 , and Prop 57 which essentially decriminalized many of the crimes in California," said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" last December.

Late last year, local philanthropist Jacqueline Avant was killed during a break-in at her Beverly Hills home. Her killer was sentenced last month to three life terms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodeo Drive is a luxury retail hub with famous fashion brands like Chanel, Cartier, Gucci and Versace.