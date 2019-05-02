Expand / Collapse search
Iowa
Best Buy's Geek Squad finds child porn on man's laptop after he spilled gravy on it: police

Katherine Lam
By Katherine Lam | Fox News
An Iowa man asked Best Buy’s Geek Squad to fix his laptop after a gravy spill. He ended up in handcuffs, police said.

Robert Leo Watson, 54, was arrested Wednesday after employees at the electronic store discovered documents they suspected were child pornography, the Des Moines Register reported. Watson brought his laptop to Best Buy in an attempt to save his files after he spilled gravy on the device.

The Geek Squad employees made the disturbing discovery while they were transferring the files from the “gravy-covered computer” to a new device, the report said. They contacted police, who took both laptops as evidence and arrested Watson on 10 counts of child porn possession.

Watson described several of the images found on the laptop and admitted to labeling the files as “13 year old” and “14 year old’s,” Des Moines Register reported.

Watson is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

