Ben Johnson, stripped of 100-meter gold in 1988, now promoting anti-doping campaign

Ben Johnson says clean athletes can compete successfully against rivals who use performance-enhancing drugs if they follow modern training techniques.

The 51-year-old former sprinter is now promoting an anti-doping campaign. The Canadian won the Olympic 100-meter gold medal in world-record time at the 1988 Seoul Games, then had it stripped.

Whenever an athlete tests positive, Johnson's name inevitably comes up. Johnson acknowledges that part of why he joined the Pure Sport campaign, which is sponsored by a sportswear company, is so perhaps he'll be remembered for more than a failed drug test.

Johnson said Wednesday that if "you eat properly, train properly, get enough rest, don't drink, you can achieve your goal and not use performance-enhancing drugs; it can be done."