Florida

Beloved Florida mailman killed in hit-and-run, police search for suspect

People living on Tampa USPS mailman's route react to death while police investigate

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Florida authorities searching for person who hit, killed mail carrier Video

Florida authorities searching for person who hit, killed mail carrier

A Tampa mailman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run that involved his USPS truck being overturned, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reports. 

Police in Florida are searching for the person who caused a hit-and-run crash Monday, killing a United States Postal Service mail carrier. 

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of North River Cove Street and North Mulberry Street in Tampa, police said in a press release. 

A preliminary investigation revealed a dark-colored Mercedes sedan struck the USPS truck prior to taking off. The suspect's vehicle was located about a half mile away from the scene with damage consistent with the crash, but the suspect was nowhere to be found. 

The postal carrier has only been identified as a White man in his 60s. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Tampa police investigating USPS crash

The crash caused the USPS truck to roll over on its side. (FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

"It's sad mostly because of the fact that he's a really sweet guy," Joya Taylor said to FOX 13 Tampa Bay. "I mean he's really nice. We get a lot of packages, and he's always like, 'Hey! Y'all got a lot today'. Stuff like that. He's a real sweetheart."

People living in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood told the TV station the man had been on their delivery route for more than two decades and was going to retire in February.

"At least do the right thing and say, ‘I didn’t mean to, or I didn’t see him.’ Just turn yourself in. You killed a lovely person," Christa Fowler said of the suspect.

Aerial of USPS truck on side

An aerial view of the crash scene as investigators look into what caused a dark-colored Mercedes sedan to strike a USPS truck. (FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

Tampa PD USPS crime scene tape

Tampa Police Department officers on the scene of the crash Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

USPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Tampa Police Department detectives are currently working to identify and apprehend the suspect, as well as determine what caused the crash. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 813-231-6130.