Bears break into car in Colorado, rip up interior

A Colorado man who had some serious vandalism done to his car says he think he knows the culprits -- a family of bears that has been roaming his neighborhood.

Bob Monzel of rural Jefferson County says he believes a mother bear and her cubs entered his Honda Element sometime late Monday or early Tuesday and went on a rampage while trying to get out.

KMGH-TV reports the bears clawed the car doors, smashed the plastic dashboard, and left electrical wires dangling from the ceiling. Yellow insulation is all that's left of the seat cushions.

There was no food inside, but Monzel's family did leave a package of gum and mints in the vehicle after washing it over the weekend.

Monzel says he was "floored" by the damage. The car is insured.