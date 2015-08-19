Battle re-enactment at plantation canceled in wake of South Carolina church shootings

An historic South Carolina plantation has canceled a Civil War battle re-enactment following the shooting deaths of nine black parishioners at a Charleston church.

Local media outlets report that Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant will not host the re-enactment of the Battle of Secessionville that was scheduled for November.

Boone Hall marketing director Rick Benthall says the event comes too soon after the June slayings at Emanuel AME Church. Benthall says it was canceled out of respect for the victims' families and to allow the community to heal.

The man charged in the church slayings had posted pictures of himself posing with the Confederate flag.

The Battle of Secessionville was fought on James Island in 1862 when Confederate forces turned back a Union attempt to capture Charleston.