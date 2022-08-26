Baltimore trash truck catches fire, sends black smoke into air

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dramatic video posted to social media captured a large trash truck fire Friday morning in Baltimore.

Black plumes of smoke made a stark contrast against sunny, blue skies, with smaller orange flames seen emanating from the vehicle.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 tweeted that the fire happened in the 900 block of Cathedral Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Fire officials were on the scene of the fire that is "producing black smoke across downtown."

HAWAII AMBULANCE CATCHES FIRE, KILLING PATIENT AND INJURING PARAMEDIC

Images posted to Twitter showed efforts to put out the fire.

According to Fox 45 Baltimore, the truck caught fire at around 10:30 a.m. local time.

MARYLAND POLICE SEARCH FOR MISSING 26-YEAR-OLD MOM DANIELLE VINES, INFANT SON CHRISTIAN MISSING FOR SIXTH DAY

The station, citing a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson, said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBS Baltimore said no injuries have been reported in the incident.