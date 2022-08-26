Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Baltimore trash truck catches fire, sends black smoke into air

Maryland firefighters were working to put out the flames

By Julia Musto , Emmett Jones | Fox News
Garbage truck in Baltimore catches fire Video

Garbage truck in Baltimore catches fire

A garbage truck caught fire in Baltimore, sending black smoke into the sky, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Dramatic video posted to social media captured a large trash truck fire Friday morning in Baltimore. 

Black plumes of smoke made a stark contrast against sunny, blue skies, with smaller orange flames seen emanating from the vehicle. 

The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 tweeted that the fire happened in the 900 block of Cathedral Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood. 

Fire officials were on the scene of the fire that is "producing black smoke across downtown."

Smoke from the trash truck fire in Baltimore, Maryland

Smoke from the trash truck fire in Baltimore, Maryland (Credit: @paulafernandes/Twitter)

Images posted to Twitter showed efforts to put out the fire

A Twitter user's video of the trash truck fire in Baltimore

A Twitter user's video of the trash truck fire in Baltimore (Credit: @paulafernandes/Twitter)

According to Fox 45 Baltimore, the truck caught fire at around 10:30 a.m. local time. 

The station, citing a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson, said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A trash truck fire in Baltimore, Maryland

A trash truck fire in Baltimore, Maryland (Credit: @paulafernandes/Twitter)

CBS Baltimore said no injuries have been reported in the incident. 

