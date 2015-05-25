Bail set at $250K for stepdad decade after fleeing with his wife, 8-year-old in custody case

The stepfather of a girl who was taken out of the United States a decade ago amid a custody dispute has been arraigned in New Hampshire with bail set at $250,000 cash.

Scott Kelley fled with his wife, Genevieve Kelley, and her then-8-year-old daughter in 2004.

The Kelleys were arraigned Thursday in Coos County on custodial interference and witness tampering charges.

The 50-year-old Scott Kelley was arrested last month in Atlanta after he and the daughter, 19-year-old Mary Nunes, arrived on a flight from Costa Rica. He was brought back to New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Genevieve Kelley turned herself in to authorities in November. She posted $250,000 bail in January.

A trial was scheduled for her Friday, but a delay was expected. Scott Kelley plans to testify on his wife's behalf.