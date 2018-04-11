Baby's body found in suitcase near train tracks in New Jersey; police seek ID

Authorities in New Jersey asked for the public’s help on Thursday in identifying the remains of a roughly 10-month-old infant discovered in a suitcase near train tracks a day earlier.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Port Authority Police Department was contacted about possible human remains found near the rails beneath the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge in Jersey City, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

The area is west of the Journal Square station in the PATH rapid transit system, which serves New Jersey and parts of New York City.

A Port Authority employee was reportedly completing a routine inspection when they came across the suitcase.

Authorities responded to the scene and confirmed that the unidentified remains were human, the prosecutor’s office said.

Early findings from the medical examiner’s office reportedly determined that the infant was a roughly 10-month-old female and was either Hispanic or African American. A cause of death was not released.

“The Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with the help of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and Port Authority Police Department,” the prosecutor’s office said. “At this time, investigators are asking the public for assistance in identifying the infant.”

They asked that anyone with information reach out to the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit or leave an anonymous tip on their website.

