Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Auto thefts continue to rise in Austin, more than 3 years after city defunded police department

The Austin Police Department reported 575 auto thefts in October 2023, compared to 403 during the same period in 2022

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Defund the police movement is the 'most nonsensical thing I've ever heard of': Mark Napier Video

Defund the police movement is the 'most nonsensical thing I've ever heard of': Mark Napier

Former Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier discusses the surge in crime America's mid-sized cities and the influence of the defund the police movement. 

Austin, Texas auto thefts rose in October, continuing a rising trend in the crime category since the city’s police department was defunded by the mayor and city council in August 2020.

The Austin Police Department has compiled a report each month since Jan. 1, 2020 after becoming a National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) reporting agency on Jan. 1, 2019, allowing one year to collect a year’s worth of data.

During the month of October 2023, the report showed there were 575 auto thefts, up from 403 during the same period in 2022, which represents a 43% increase.

SOROS-BACKED ‘ANTI-POLICE’ DA SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER SHOWING UP TO FALLEN OFFICER FUNERAL: ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’

Austin Police

A member of the Austin, Texas police department stands watch during the Gold Cup semifinal match between the United States and Qatar on Thursday July 29th, 2021 at Q2 stadium in Austin, TX.  (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Compared to 2020 – the same year the Austin City Council defunded the department – the number of auto thefts increased 58%, with 363 vehicle thefts occurring that year.

The data also shows a 32% year-over-year increase of auto thefts when comparing data from October 2022 to October 2023, with 5,633 taking place so far this year.

The APD’s auto theft interdiction team told KXAN that some of the auto thefts were likely part of the "Kia Challenge," which circulated on social media earlier this year.

AUSTIN POLICE PAST AND PRESENT SOUND ALARM ON RIPPLE EFFECTS OF DEFUNDING POLICE: 'IT'S CRUSHING MORALE'

Austin, Texas skyline

In an aerial view, the downtown skyline is seen on April 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The city of Austin has been ranked as the top destination of U.S. job markets for the second consecutive year, according to data collected by The Wall Street Journal. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The challenge has thieves exploiting a "design vulnerability" in vehicles made by Kia and Hyundai, making it easier for the vehicles to be stolen, police said.

As part of the challenge, thieves rip apart the steering column to expose wiring, use a USB drive to somehow start the vehicle, then drive away.

APD told the station that one way to deter criminals is to purchase a locking bar and place it on the steering wheel. Another is to just never leave car keys or valuables inside the vehicle.

'STUNNED' MOTHER OF DEPUTY KILLED BY MOTORIST BLASTS SOROS DA FOR NOT PURSUING CHARGES: 'UNCONSCIONABLE'

Austin

Cyclists pass beneath the downtown skyline on the hike and bike trail on Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas  (Reuters/Julia Robinson)

When the department began compiling the Chief’s Monthly Report in 2020, the Austin City Council slashed police cadet classes as part of the budget cuts, sending staffing on a trajectory that some say will take well over 10 years to get back to where the department was a few years ago.

Certain task forces within the department were eliminated because of staffing issues, leaving some classes of crime largely ignored, and resulting in police announcing they had to stop responding to non-emergencies. As such, Austin set an all-time record for homicides in 2021 and police morale cratered. The state legislature later forced the city to restore the cut funding, but by then the damage was done as officers left in huge numbers and were not replaced. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2021, 210 police officers left the force, and at the beginning of 2023, the department had 259 vacancies, 230 of which were patrol positions.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.