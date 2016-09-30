Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published
Last Update October 1, 2016

Authorities investigate death of black man in California

By | Associated Press
  • 6b23fee2-
    Image 1 of 3

    Jasmine Abdullah protests the police outside of Orange Grove Gardens Apartment complex while detectives investigate the death of a black man in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. A witness says it occurred after a struggle with police. A sheriff's statement says the death of the unidentified man occurred about 2 a.m. Friday but gives no details. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (The Associated Press)

  • 7b8bd387-
    Image 2 of 3

    Shainie Lindsay is embraced by a friend in front of Orange Grove Gardens in Pasadena as detectives investigate the death of a man who was the father of her children, whom she said died after a struggle with police, in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. A sheriff's statement says the death of the unidentified man occurred about 2 a.m. Friday but gives no details. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (The Associated Press)

  • d4811cc5-
    Image 3 of 3

    A protestor stands outside the front of Orange Grove Gardens as police stand guard during the investigation of the death of a black man at the apartment complex in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. A witness says the man's death occurred after a struggle with police. A sheriff's statement says the death of the unidentified man occurred about 2 a.m. Friday but gives no details. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (The Associated Press)

PASADENA, Calif. – Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating the death of a black man in Pasadena, and a witness says it occurred after a struggle with police.

A sheriff's statement says the death of the unidentified man occurred about 2 a.m. Friday but gives no details.

Shainie Lindsay tells KTLA-TV the man was the father of her children, bi-polar and had called police for help.

She says he had a knife and fire extinguisher, and did not respond to officers' orders to put them down because "he was out of it."

She says police used a stun gun on him twice. He dropped the extinguisher but a struggle followed with officers using batons and kicks to subdue him.

Officers tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.