Authorities ask judge to disband police agencies in polygamous sect on Utah-Arizona border

The Arizona attorney general is asking a federal judge to disband police departments in Warren Jeffs' polygamous sect on the Utah-Arizona border.

In a federal court filing this week, Arizona prosecutors say the former police chief for Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah, provided information that proves the agencies are influenced by sect leaders and discriminate against nonmembers of the religious group.

Court records show Marshal Helaman Barlow went to authorities after he was put on leave from his position, and received immunity from prosecutors.

If the judge doesn't disband the agencies, Arizona prosecutors are asking for a monitor to oversee daily operations and hiring and firing.

Attorneys for the two border towns were not immediately available for comment.

This is the latest attempt by Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne to strip power from the agencies.