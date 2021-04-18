Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead, police hunt for armed suspect

Three adults were pronounced dead on scene

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
At least three people are dead after a shooting near downtown Austin on Sunday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The Austin Police Department said the suspect was still at large as of approximately 1:30 p.m. local time.

"At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," APD wrote on Twitter.

Three adults were pronounced dead on scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

"#ATCEMS has 15 response assets on-scene. No reports of other patients at this time. All assets staged [and] prepared to enter into the immediate incident location," Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on Twitter.

The Austin Police Department advised residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

SEE PHOTOS:

  • Image 1 of 2

    The scene following a deadly shooting in Austin on April 18, 2021. Credit Fox 7 News

  • Image 2 of 2

    The scene following a deadly shooting in Austin on April 18, 2021. Credit Fox 7 News

The suspect was still at large after the EMS announced the fatalities and helicopters were circling the area, according to the Austin American-Statesman.  

This story is developing and will be updated.

