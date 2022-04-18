Austin parent dressed as Easter bunny hands out condoms to elementary school kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas school district is reviewing its safety protocols after a parent reportedly dressed as the Easter bunny handed out condoms to elementary school children in Austin.

"We are working to review our safety protocols to ensure this does not happen again," an Austin Independent School District spokesperson told KXAN of the matter. "It was an incredibly careless and inappropriate action of a parent."

A parent at Gullet Elementary School reportedly dressed as the Easter bunny was handing out Easter eggs to youngsters at the school during pickup time earlier this month. Most of the eggs contained candy, though some of them had unopened condoms, according to a letter sent to Gullett families, the outlet reported.

The parent was asked to leave, but moved to a sidewalk and continued handing out the eggs. School officials have since spoken to the parent about the "inappropriate nature of their activity," KXAN reported. The school noted this was "not a planned event, nor sanctioned by the school."

One parent, Nathan Jensen, posted to Twitter Thursday about the matter quipping, "Not sure this is the Austin weird I signed up for." Jensen followed up in the thread that there was "nothing political here," explaining that the "wrong eggs" were reportedly handed out.

"Update: A pharmacist ran a clinic in a bunny suit about safe sex. She picked up her 2nd grader in costume and handed out some candy. Got mobbed by kids, ran out of candy and called her husband. Her husband brought the wrong eggs. Chaos ensued," he later tweeted of what reportedly happened.

The Austin Independent School District did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.