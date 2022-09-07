Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Austin
Published

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport delays flights due to early morning power outage

Austin airport shut down roadways, leading to traffic backups on freeway

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.

The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed.

The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened.

MAN DIES IN CAR CRASH INSIDE PHOENIX AIRPORT PARKING GARAGE

Travelers line up at a TSA screening area at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 7, 2022. An early morning power outage at the airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.

Travelers line up at a TSA screening area at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 7, 2022. An early morning power outage at the airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored. (Austin-Bergstrom International Airport via AP)

LAS VEGAS POLICE ARREST WOMAN WHO CLAIMED THEY WERE BOTHERING HER BECAUSE SHE'S GOOD LOOKING: REPORTS

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.