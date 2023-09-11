Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Auburn University hunts for suspect who attacked woman headed to campus

When a passerby intervened, the suspect fled the scene near the campus in Alabama

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Auburn University in Alabama is searching for a suspect accused of pushing down a woman walking toward campus and assaulting her.

The assault, which was reported to Auburn's campus safety and security team, occurred on Sunday just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Miller Avenue and South College Street, which is just outside the eastern edge of Auburn's campus.

"The survivor stated that she was walking toward campus from Gay St[.] when an unidentified male pushed her down, got on top of her, and grabbed her buttocks," campus police said in a Sunday alert.

When a passerby intervened during the incident, the suspect fled the scene, according to the campus alert.

The intersection of Miller Ave. and S. College St. in Auburn, Alabama

The assault, which was reported to Auburn's campus safety and security team, occurred on Sunday just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Miller Avenue and South College Street. (Google Maps)

The suspect, who has not been identified, is described as a "black male with shoulder-length dreads, slender build, around 6’ tall, no beard or glasses, wearing a yellow shirt and dark pants," police said in the alert.

A general view of an Auburn University sign with Samford Hall in the background on campus of Auburn University on September 22, 2012 in Auburn, Alabama.

Auburn University is still looking for a suspect accused of assaulting a woman walking toward campus on Sunday morning. (John Korduner/Replay Photos )

Auburn authorities are investigating the attack.

The school offers door-to-door transportation services on campus through its Security Shuttle program, as well as a ride-share initiative called Lyft Late Night Smart Ride Program.

