Attorney: Tulsa volunteer deputy charged in fatal shooting cancels Bahamas trip after scrutiny

A former Tulsa County volunteer deputy charged with fatally shooting a restrained man has canceled his Bahamas vacation after "he was ridiculed in the national press."

Attorney Corbin Brewster told the Associated Press Tuesday that 73-year-old Robert Bates canceled the June trip because of media "scrutiny and pressure."

Brewster says Bates had been looking forward to the vacation with his grandchildren, which was planned before the April 2 shooting. He says Bates changed his plans in recent days.

Bates has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter in Eric Harris' killing. He says he confused his stun gun and handgun after Harris ran from a sting involving gun sales.

During his arraignment in April, a district court judge told Bates he could leave the country for one month.