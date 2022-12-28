'Atmospheric river' pounds California, Washington, Oregon with heavy rain, wind; thousands lose power

More than 114,000 customers are without power on the West Coast Tuesday after an atmospheric river spread across the region.

According to tracker PowerOutage.US, 114,066 customers remained affected in the early morning.

The storm brought strong winds, heavy rainfall and snow, sending temperatures plummeting in some areas.

There were numerous reports of roadway flooding and downed trees as the system traveled southward.

In the Bay Area, the wet weather pattern would continue through Jan. 4.

"We got a good soaking! Here are rain totals across the region on Dec 26-27 ranging from 0.5" in Central [California] up to 4" in North Bay with locally higher amounts of 5-6" at Mt. Tamalpais & Santa Cruz [Mountains]," the National Weather Service's office there tweeted.

The 2.12 inches of rain measured since midnight near the Oakland Museum broke a previous record of 1.86 inches on the same day in 2004.

It is the eighth-wettest December for the East Bay city on record, according to the agency.

The National Weather Service also issued winter storm warnings for the Sierra Nevada.

Motorists there were warned that travel conditions could be hazardous, and chains or snow tires were required on some highways.

There, gusts of up to 120 miles per hour were recorded on some ridgetops, and backcountry avalanche warnings were sent out for parts of the mountain range.

In Southern California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released an ocean water quality rain advisory lasting to at least 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday.

"A rain advisory is issued when there is significant rainfall that may cause bacteria levels in the ocean waters to increase," the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division wrote on Monday.

The atmospheric river was spawned by a low pressure system off the Pacific Northwest.

In Seattle, wind gusts reached upwards of 55 miles per hour on Monday night, and rain brought flooding to congested roadways.

The National Weather Service's Portland, Oregon, office shared images of fallen trees and advised to avoid icy spots.

Flooding, thunderstorms and dangerous winds were all reported to have impacted the state.

