Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

'Atmospheric river' pounds California, Washington, Oregon with heavy rain, wind; thousands lose power

Power on the West Coast was knocked out for more than 114K customers across three states

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Tips to survive winter weather travel chaos Video

Tips to survive winter weather travel chaos

The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly shares ‘savvy’ tips for stranded travelers on how to survive the chaos caused by extreme winter weather.

More than 114,000 customers are without power on the West Coast Tuesday after an atmospheric river spread across the region. 

According to tracker PowerOutage.US, 114,066 customers remained affected in the early morning.

The storm brought strong winds, heavy rainfall and snow, sending temperatures plummeting in some areas.

There were numerous reports of roadway flooding and downed trees as the system traveled southward. 

BUFFALO FRIENDS TAKE TO STREETS ON SNOWMOBILES TO RESCUE LOCALS STRANDED IN DEADLY STORMS: 'NEEDED TO HELP'

In the Bay Area, the wet weather pattern would continue through Jan. 4. 

A truck drives through a flooded intersection of E Bolivar Street in Salinas, California, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

A truck drives through a flooded intersection of E Bolivar Street in Salinas, California, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

"We got a good soaking! Here are rain totals across the region on Dec 26-27 ranging from 0.5" in Central [California] up to 4" in North Bay with locally higher amounts of 5-6" at Mt. Tamalpais & Santa Cruz [Mountains]," the National Weather Service's office there tweeted. 

The 2.12 inches of rain measured since midnight near the Oakland Museum broke a previous record of 1.86 inches on the same day in 2004. 

A Caltrans crew works to clear a flooded portion of northbound Highway 13 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Oakland, California.

A Caltrans crew works to clear a flooded portion of northbound Highway 13 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Oakland, California. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP)

It is the eighth-wettest December for the East Bay city on record, according to the agency.

The National Weather Service also issued winter storm warnings for the Sierra Nevada. 

Cars are stopped in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 after flooding closed the highway near Chualar, California, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Cars are stopped in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 after flooding closed the highway near Chualar, California, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Motorists there were warned that travel conditions could be hazardous, and chains or snow tires were required on some highways.

WINTER WEATHER 'GO BAG' COULD SAVE LIVES, SAY SAFETY PREPAREDNESS EXPERTS

There, gusts of up to 120 miles per hour were recorded on some ridgetops, and backcountry avalanche warnings were sent out for parts of the mountain range.

A Caltrans crew works to clear a flooded portion of northbound Highway 13 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Oakland, California.

A Caltrans crew works to clear a flooded portion of northbound Highway 13 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Oakland, California. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP)

In Southern California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released an ocean water quality rain advisory lasting to at least 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday. 

"A rain advisory is issued when there is significant rainfall that may cause bacteria levels in the ocean waters to increase," the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division wrote on Monday. 

A woman watches cars stopped in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 after flooding closed the highway near Chualar, California, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

A woman watches cars stopped in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 after flooding closed the highway near Chualar, California, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

The atmospheric river was spawned by a low pressure system off the Pacific Northwest. 

In Seattle, wind gusts reached upwards of 55 miles per hour on Monday night, and rain brought flooding to congested roadways.

An automobile drives through a flooded portion of Mountain Boulevard on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Oakland, California.

An automobile drives through a flooded portion of Mountain Boulevard on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Oakland, California. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP)

The National Weather Service's Portland, Oregon, office shared images of fallen trees and advised to avoid icy spots. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Flooding, thunderstorms and dangerous winds were all reported to have impacted the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 