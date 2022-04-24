Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta
Atlanta shooting outside Waffle House leaves five teenagers wounded

The five wounded teens are between the ages of 15 and 19

By Paul Best | Fox News
Five teenagers were wounded in a shooting outside a Waffle House in downtown Atlanta around 10 p.m. on Friday, police said. 

Three of the wounded were transported to a local hospital from the scene, while two others allegedly carjacked a nearby valet at gunpoint and drove to the hospital themselves. 

"At this time, it appears the incident may have occurred following a dispute between two groups of individuals which escalated to the gunfire," the Atlanta Police Department said Sunday. 

HOMICIDES, RAPES IN ATLANTA SOAR DESPITE OTHER DECREASING VIOLENT CRIME

The two juveniles who allegedly stole a vehicle from the valet were arrested and charged with hijacking a motor vehicle. 

    Police received reports of juveniles shooting on scooters in the area.  (Fox 5 Atlanta)

Police received reports of juveniles firing shots on scooters in the area at the time of the shooting, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Peek said. 

Pictures of the scene showed several scooters alongside dozens of evidence markers outside the Waffle House. 

Investigators are still trying to determine who fired the shots. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

